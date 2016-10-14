© /nimg/Building/

HP cuts up to 4'000 jobs worldwide

US computer giant HP has announced further job cuts. Between 3'000 and 4'000 jobs are to go over the next three years.

Hewlett-Packard, which split into two companies, has seen its profits frop over the past few years. Blaming falling sales of personal computers, the company has already cut staff number by the tens of thousands.



Gartner predicts that sales figures will continue to decline and so, it would seem, will staff numbers at HP.



The job cuts were announced during a recent analyst conference call.