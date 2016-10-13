© jenoptik Business | October 13, 2016
Jenoptik supplies highway toll monitoring systems
Jenoptik is supplying Toll Collect with up to 600 complete systems to monitor future truck toll payments on Germany’s federal highways.
Jenoptik will supply Toll Collect with up to 600 toll payment monitoring pillars by mid-2018 for the planned extension of compulsory tolls for trucks on Germany’s federal highways. This will make Jenoptik one of Toll Collect's new systems suppliers. The agreement with the German toll systems operator includes the development and supply of toll monitoring systems by Jenoptik. The value of the contract is in the mid double-digit million euro range and will contribute to the revenue of Jenoptik’s Mobility segment.
Toll Collect was contracted by the German government to carry out the technical preparations for the toll system which will collect the toll fee and monitor toll payments. As Toll Collect’s development partner for the toll monitoring pillars, Jenoptik will support the continued technical development of the toll monitoring system. The statutory functions connected with monitoring the compulsory toll payments will be carried out by the German Bundesamt für Güterverkehr (Federal Office for Goods Transport, or BAG) as the representative of the German government.
“Digitization is playing an increasingly important role not only in production but also in road traffic. With our toll monitoring system solution, we are helping to successfully develop options in the digital world,” says Jenoptik President & CEO Michael Mertin.
