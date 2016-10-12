© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Grakon LLC acquires BMAC Limited

Grakon LLC, a design erand manufacturer of custom LED interior and exterior lighting solutions and electronic modules, is acquiring BMAC Limited, located in Manchester, England.

Grakon President and CEO, Dave Paborsky commented, “We are very pleased to bring BMAC into the Grakon family. BMAC immediately gives us a leadership position in the U.K. rail and bus markets. The acquisition accelerates our continued growth in Europe and further diversifies and broadens the end markets we serve.”



Headquartered near Manchester, England, BMAC designs, manufactures and distributes LED lighting and electronic control systems for the European rail, bus and tram markets. Products include exterior and interior light fittings, switch assemblies, control panels, bell pushes and other electromechanical components.



Mark Rutherford, Managing Director of BMAC added, “We are very excited to be joining forces with Grakon. The global footprint, combined with world leading design and development capabilities will help us to better serve our rail and bus customers with access to the latest technology supported by a truly global supply chain.”