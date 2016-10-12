© murata - IPDiA cleanroom operation

Murata to buy high performance silicon capacitor manufacturer

Murata Manufacturing will – via one of its subsidiares – acquire IPDiA S.A., a French 3D silicon capacitor technology company. The transaction is expected to close before the end of October.

This acquisition aims to enhance Murata's position as a provider of high reliability capacitors. It is part of Murata's strategy to strengthen its core business within the communication (mobile) market, and to expand into new applications within the automotive and medical markets.



IPDiA, headquartered in Caen, France and has around 130 employees today. The company is dedicated to the manufacturing of Integrated Passive Devices, specializing in silicon sub-mounts for lighting and 3D silicon capacitors for medical, industrial, communication and high reliability applications. The company operates design centers, sales and marketing offices as well as a manufacturing facility (silicon wafer FAB).



As a result of this acquisition, IPDiA will be integrated into Murata, and IPDiA’s products and solutions will be commercialised as part of Murata’s product portfolio.



“Combining IPDiA’s 3D silicon capacitor technologies with Murata’s current technologies and product portfolio will enable us to expand our combined offering and meet our customers’ high reliability requirements, such as high temperature or high voltage, in automotive and other demanding markets”, says Toru Inoue, Executive Vice President, Components Business Unit, Murata.