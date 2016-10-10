© sinbon

Sinbon Electronics to build new plant in Taiwan

In order to grab a bigger share of aerospace electronic business opportunities, and to meet increasing order demands, Sinbon Electronics is constructing a new plant in Miaoli, Taiwan.

The company held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new plant in Miaoli, Taiwan on the 5th of October, taking the first steps towards making the new plant a reality, the company states in a blogpost.



The the post the company elaborates stating that the expansion of the new plant is targeted at the aerospace electronic components market in the Asia Pacific region. Back in 2015, Sinbon had a joint venture with Ray Service a.s. and established Ray Service A.D.A – mainly to enlist Ray Service’s experience along with Sinbon’s R&D and manufacturing capability, hoping to have its share for the Asia Pacific aerospace electronic component market in the future, the company states in the post.



The new building – estimated to be a four story manufacturing building – will have an available area of approximately 4407 square meter (about 47437 square feet), and is estimated to be completed by the end of 2017, the post concludes.