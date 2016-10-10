© leifstiller dreamstime.com

RN2 Technologies partners with Aspen Electronics

Aspen Electronics has entered into a new partnership with RN2 Technologies. A specialist in multi-layered circuit design and manufacturing processes using LTCC, HTCC, AlN, and Ferrite material.

RN2’s product range includes Couplers, Combiners, Terminations, Attenuators and Power Dividers. Of particular interest is the range of 90°, 3dB Hybrid Couplers featuring 4 ports to divide or combine RF power. RN2 Hybrid Couplers also support high power applications, up to 300W with a small size package.