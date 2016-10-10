© osram

Osram wins major order for LED luminaires

The Munich-based Osram has received a major order from BMW Group to convert eight of the car manufacturer's plants in Germany and Austria to modern and energy-saving LED technology.

The order is one of the largest for Osram's Lighting Solutions (LS) Business Unit to date. The up to 170'000 luminaires covered by the framework agreement are being installed in several phases through to the end of 2017. "We are delighted to have received this major order. Our innovative LED luminaires will convert the lighting in BMW Group’s plants to cutting-edge technology and bring considerable savings in energy", said Eladia Pulido, CEO of Osram Lighting Solutions.



The first phase of the project is already underway, with specially developed luminaires currently being installed in the BMW Group plants at Dingolfing and Regensburg. Osram is supplying up to 70'000 luminaires for Dingolfing alone. Fitting this modern LED technology to replace the existing lighting is a swift process that requires only a moderate amount of installation effort.



The previous trunking systems from Osram's Siteco subsidiary, some of which were originally installed decades ago, are proving particularly easy to convert. Fitted in the trunking rails, the main electrics can remain in place - only the luminaire inserts need to be switched. The old inserts, containing the fluorescent lamps, fittings and control gear, are conveniently attached to the rails as a form of "lid". These lids are now being replaced by units with modern LED technology. A simple "plug-and-play" operation, no additional electrical installation work at all is required during the mounting process.

In 2015, Osram already equipped a BMW Group warehouse in Dingolfing with modern LED lighting. During this project, around 6'000 luminaires were installed in the newly-constructed logistics hall.