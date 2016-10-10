© osram Components | October 10, 2016
Osram wins major order for LED luminaires
The Munich-based Osram has received a major order from BMW Group to convert eight of the car manufacturer's plants in Germany and Austria to modern and energy-saving LED technology.
The order is one of the largest for Osram's Lighting Solutions (LS) Business Unit to date. The up to 170'000 luminaires covered by the framework agreement are being installed in several phases through to the end of 2017. "We are delighted to have received this major order. Our innovative LED luminaires will convert the lighting in BMW Group’s plants to cutting-edge technology and bring considerable savings in energy", said Eladia Pulido, CEO of Osram Lighting Solutions.
The first phase of the project is already underway, with specially developed luminaires currently being installed in the BMW Group plants at Dingolfing and Regensburg. Osram is supplying up to 70'000 luminaires for Dingolfing alone. Fitting this modern LED technology to replace the existing lighting is a swift process that requires only a moderate amount of installation effort.
The previous trunking systems from Osram's Siteco subsidiary, some of which were originally installed decades ago, are proving particularly easy to convert. Fitted in the trunking rails, the main electrics can remain in place - only the luminaire inserts need to be switched. The old inserts, containing the fluorescent lamps, fittings and control gear, are conveniently attached to the rails as a form of "lid". These lids are now being replaced by units with modern LED technology. A simple "plug-and-play" operation, no additional electrical installation work at all is required during the mounting process.
In 2015, Osram already equipped a BMW Group warehouse in Dingolfing with modern LED lighting. During this project, around 6'000 luminaires were installed in the newly-constructed logistics hall.
The first phase of the project is already underway, with specially developed luminaires currently being installed in the BMW Group plants at Dingolfing and Regensburg. Osram is supplying up to 70'000 luminaires for Dingolfing alone. Fitting this modern LED technology to replace the existing lighting is a swift process that requires only a moderate amount of installation effort.
The previous trunking systems from Osram's Siteco subsidiary, some of which were originally installed decades ago, are proving particularly easy to convert. Fitted in the trunking rails, the main electrics can remain in place - only the luminaire inserts need to be switched. The old inserts, containing the fluorescent lamps, fittings and control gear, are conveniently attached to the rails as a form of "lid". These lids are now being replaced by units with modern LED technology. A simple "plug-and-play" operation, no additional electrical installation work at all is required during the mounting process.
In 2015, Osram already equipped a BMW Group warehouse in Dingolfing with modern LED lighting. During this project, around 6'000 luminaires were installed in the newly-constructed logistics hall.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments