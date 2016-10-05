© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

MediaTek receives chip orders from Amazon for smart home device

Fabless semiconductor company MeidaTek has reportedly received chip orders for the production of Amazon’s second-gen smart home device, the Echo Dot.

DigiTimes reports that the chip shipments will peak in October – November, citing Chinese-language Economic Daily News.



MediaTek has been supplying chips to Amazon for the production of the company’s tablets and OTT boxes since 2014 – and now the two companies are expanding their cooperation to include Amazon’s smart home device.



Amazon will however continue to source chips for its first-gen Echo from Texas Instruments, the report concludes.