Telechips partners with TomTom to penetrate Chinese IVI market

South Korean Telechips, a fabless semiconductor provider, has entered into a MOU with TomTom regarding market expansions in the global automotive market.

In short – TomTom and Telechips will promote jointly developed IVI (In-Vehicle Infotainment) in the global IVI market, especially, in East Asia including the Chinese market.



In the collaboration, Telechips will provide automotive multimedia, connectivity and broadcasting chipset, TomTom will on its end provide Map and Traffic services.



With the jointly developed IVI, the companies expects expects to gain some tracktion and increase their competitiveness on the global market including China.



“By partnering with Telechips on this project, we are able to bring TomTom’s offering to an expanded customer base in the Asian market, especially China,” said Antoine Saucier Managing Director of TomTom Automotive. “This agreement will help us to accelerate our growth and development in the region.”



“We are excited to collaborate with TomTom on this project providing integrated Display Audio and AVN reference solution. We are expecting to expand customer base in the Asian market, especially China,” said Jangkyu Lee, CEO of Telechips Inc. “This agreement will help us to provide standardized IVI system to Tier 1, 2 suppliers.”