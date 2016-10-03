© leifstiller dreamstime.com

KUK Electronic AG & Vogt AG opens new sales company

In collaboration with Vogt AG, which produces individual parts and components for electromechanical appliances, KUK Electronic AG has founded a new sales company in Chemnitz (Germany).

The new sales company is registered under the name TechCH GmbH and is managed by Head of Sales Thomas Göbel.



TechCH GmbH will focus on expanding sales of technical products and components for electronics and electromechanics in the German-speaking region.



KUK now operate three locations in Europe, KUK in Appenzell, KUK Coils Slovakia s.r.o. in Novà Dubnica and TechCH GmbH in Chemnitz, delivering permanent customer proximity.