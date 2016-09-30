© universal instruments

Universal Instruments opens Asia Advanced Technology Center

Universal Instruments recently held the grand opening of its Asia Advanced Technology Center in Shanghai.

Brad Bennett, Vice President of Global Customer Operations of Universal Instruments noted the importance of the modernized facility, stating, “As a technology leader in the electronics assembly industry, Universal Instruments is dedicated to set the industry benchmark for technology and customer services. Apart from providing superior assembly and automation solutions to our customers, we strive to offer the best post-sales services and technical support to meet our customers’ needs.”



In the newly renovated technology center, the product demonstration and training area has been expanded to enhance customers’ experience.



Dr. Sean Lu, Universal Instruments General Manager, Asia said, “It’s a priority at Universal to continue our expanded investment in Asia, particularly in China which is essentially the hub of electronics manufacturing. We have upgraded our Asia Advanced Technology Center in Shanghai to offer more comprehensive services to our customers as well as maintaining our commitment to the China market.”



Located in Caohejing Hi-technology Park, the Shanghai office is supported by sound infrastructure and various community facilities. The Shanghai branch will continue to provide support on sales, technical issues and parts together with product training and technology seminars to serve customers in the greater China region.