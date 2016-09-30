© mopic _dreamstime.com

Negotiations between Qualcomm and NXP – a new giant on the horizon?

NXP is reportedly exploring a potential sale to Qualcomm. The deal (if it would happen) could be valued at more than USD 30 billion.

Sources familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal that the companies could agree on a deal in the next two to three months.



A deal such as this could aid Qualcomm in diversifying its business and provide it with new muscles as a supplier to the automotive industry. Talks are still in the early states an NXP may also entertain other offers – if they were to surface, reports Reuters.



Both company declined Reuters request for a comment on the reports.