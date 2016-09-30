© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Business | September 30, 2016
Anritsu acquires Azimuth Systems
Japanese Anritsu Corporation is acquiring US-based Azimuth Systems, a provider of automated, real-world RF performance test solutions, for an undisclosed amount.
Azimuth Systems will become a subsidiary of Anritsu – as the company pushes to strengthen its position in wireless test and measurement. With Azimuth’s intellectual property, product portfolio and installed base, Anritsu expands its test solutions, leveraging the strengths of both companies in the growing IoT and 5G markets.
“There are a variety of rapidly evolving trends in the wireless industry that require our customers have access to enhanced testing capabilities,” said Pete Paglia, President and CEO of Azimuth Systems. “These trends include the increasing demands on radio propagation quality in next generation wireless networks. Azimuth Systems has been working with the wireless ecosystem from the beginning of the 4G rollout and, as an active participant in the standardization of 5G, is well positioned to lead the definition of 5G radio propagation solutions. […] I am very excited about the opportunities created by becoming part of Anritsu given its prestigious history and am looking forward to the combined companies delivering even greater value to our customers.”
“Anritsu has been expanding its test and measurement business for mobile terminals by integrating fading simulator technology developed internally into its current test solutions for 3G/4G. For future 5G solutions, Anritsu will be integrating Azimuth Systems' channel emulator intellectual property across its wireless test portfolio,” said Hirokazu Hashimoto, CEO of Anritsu Corporation. “In addition to adding key intellectual property to Anritsu’s R&D, Azimuth’s product portfolio expands Anritsu’s addressable market, including the network equipment RF performance test market.”
