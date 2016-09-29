© pichetw dreamstime.com

Samsung and SAP opens joint research center

South Korean electronics giant, Samsung, along side SAP SE have held an opening ceremony for their joint research center. The center will conduct R&D for memory solutions to be used in next-gen in-memory computing.

The establishment of the research center is part of an extended partnership between the two companies, under which the two will focus on in-memory technology development that enables faster data processing and more greater analyses of rapidly increasing amounts of data.



The two companies intend to position them selves at the lead the push for more advanced global in-memory market offerings by conducting research of next-generation DRAM for customer solutions and working together on their commercialization.



At the research center, Samsung and SAP will provide customers with optimized in-memory solutions through the provisioning of technical support including test runs of the SAP HANA platform and evaluation of Samsung’s latest high-performance, high-density memory solutions.



The server system at the center uses a 24-terabyte (TB) in-memory platform, which is based on Samsung’s 128-gigabyte (GB) DDR4 3DS (three-dimensional stacked) DRAM modules fabricated on the 20-nanometer process node. The companies plan to apply 10nm-class 256GB 3DS DRAM modules next year to improve overall system performance and power efficiency, which is expected to lead to an in-memory system that will offer even greater return on investment for Samsung and SAP customers, Samsung states in a press release