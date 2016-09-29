© dialog semiconductor

Dialog in it to catch ‘em all – Pokémon GO Plus

Dialog Semiconductor has supplied a Bluetooth low energy solution to a Pokémon GO gaming accessory developed by The Pokémon Company and Nintendo – the Pokémon GO Plus

Dialog Semiconductor has been a player in the recently launched Pokémon GO Plus – which features Dialog’s DA14580 Bluetooth low energy solution allowing the players of the popular Pokémon GO game to enjoy a new gaming experience.



The Pokémon GO Plus is a small device – much like a watch – that lets gamers play Pokémon GO while on the move and not looking at their smartphone. The device connects to a smartphone via Dialog’s Bluetooth low energy and notifies users about events in the game, such as the appearance of a nearby Pokémon using an LED and vibration alert. Users are then able to interact with the game by simply pressing a button.



Dialog’s SmartBond DA14580 Bluetooth low energy System–on-Chip (SoC) with its embedded ARM Cortex M0 processor provides the core silicon for The Pokémon Company and Nintendo’s device driving all of the functionality for the Pokémon GO Plus. The complete system was realized using Dialog’s single-chip solution requiring only a crystal, minimal passive components, a vibration motor, an LED and button. The result is device with a small form factor design that can be worn as an accessory to the Pokémon GO app either on the wrist or as a clip-on device.



“The Pokémon Company and Nintendo’s use of the DA14580 is a further endorsement of the success of our SmartBond family,” said Jalal Bagherli, CEO Dialog Semiconductor. “The low power operation along with the small size and low number of external components was critical to Nintendo’s selection process enabling the device to be powered from a standard coin cell battery without compromising on valuable game time,” added Bagherli.