© Siemens Business | September 29, 2016
Siemens cuts 1'700 jobs in Germany
Electronics giant Siemens AG will lay off around 1'700 staff in its Process Industries and Drives division.
However, the reduction is somewhat lower than originally (announcement of March 2016) planned: initially 2'000 German jobs where to be cut or moved to more cost-effective locations.
In March the company announced that it would lay off 370 staff in Bad Neustadt, 733 in Nuremberg, 710 in Ruhstorf and 28 in Berlin. After intensive negociations, IG Metall representatives announced that a total of 1'450 would be lost in the Process Industries and Drives division. An additional 250 jobs would be lost in other divisions at the Erlangen location.
The most affected locations are now as follows: Bad Neustadt (about 330), in Berlin (28), Nuremberg (590) and in Ruhstorf (600).
The Bavarian IG Metall district head Jürgen Wechsler voiced his disappointment: "The cuts are painful and unsatisfactory from an employee's perspective."
The layoffs are expected to be completed by September 2020.
In March the company announced that it would lay off 370 staff in Bad Neustadt, 733 in Nuremberg, 710 in Ruhstorf and 28 in Berlin. After intensive negociations, IG Metall representatives announced that a total of 1'450 would be lost in the Process Industries and Drives division. An additional 250 jobs would be lost in other divisions at the Erlangen location.
The most affected locations are now as follows: Bad Neustadt (about 330), in Berlin (28), Nuremberg (590) and in Ruhstorf (600).
The Bavarian IG Metall district head Jürgen Wechsler voiced his disappointment: "The cuts are painful and unsatisfactory from an employee's perspective."
The layoffs are expected to be completed by September 2020.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments