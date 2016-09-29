© Siemens

Siemens cuts 1'700 jobs in Germany

Electronics giant Siemens AG will lay off around 1'700 staff in its Process Industries and Drives division.

However, the reduction is somewhat lower than originally (announcement of March 2016) planned: initially 2'000 German jobs where to be cut or moved to more cost-effective locations.



In March the company announced that it would lay off 370 staff in Bad Neustadt, 733 in Nuremberg, 710 in Ruhstorf and 28 in Berlin. After intensive negociations, IG Metall representatives announced that a total of 1'450 would be lost in the Process Industries and Drives division. An additional 250 jobs would be lost in other divisions at the Erlangen location.



The most affected locations are now as follows: Bad Neustadt (about 330), in Berlin (28), Nuremberg (590) and in Ruhstorf (600).



The Bavarian IG Metall district head Jürgen Wechsler voiced his disappointment: "The cuts are painful and unsatisfactory from an employee's perspective."



The layoffs are expected to be completed by September 2020.