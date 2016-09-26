© mira agron dreamstime.com

Mouser inks distribution agreement with Oplink

Mouser has entered into a global distribution agreement and partnership with Oplink Communications, a Molex company and a provider of optical communication components, intelligent modules, and subsystems.

Oplink’s product line adds solutions covering fused couplers and splitters, optical isolators and hybrid components, Gigabit Ethernet and 10Gigabit Ethernet Transceiver solutions.



Oplink also has a complete line of optical isolators and hybrid amp components available in various fiber lengths and configurations. T



“Having Mouser Electronics’ expertise as a global distributor positions Oplink to better support our customers and grow our worldwide distribution network,” said Peter Lee, President, Oplink. “With the combination of Mouser's excellent supply chain and logistics support, we can continue to drive new growth opportunities and expand our presence.”



“We're excited to offer our customers Oplink’s world-class optical communication components,” said Jeff Newell, Senior Vice President of Products for Mouser Electronics. “These products align with our existing line card and customer base, and we look forward to a successful long-term relationship.”