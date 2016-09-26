© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

RFMW names director of Coaxial Components

RFMW, Ltd. announces that Kevin Larue has joined their organization as worldwide Director of Coaxial Components.

Mr. Larue has served in senior management positions at well known RF industry OEMs such as Molex/Koch Industries, Rosenberger, Radiall, M/A-COM, Amphenol, Matrix Science/AMP and Hughes Aircraft Company, Connecting Devices Division.



Among other items, Mr. Larue’s role will include the responsibility of managing and growing all facets of RFMW’s Interconnect products, globally, including supplier relations, business development with customers, and product line development.