Mouser signs global distribution deal with Opulent North America

Mouser has entered into a distribution agreement with Opulent North America, a division of Singapore-based Opulent Group and a manufacturer of solid state lighting components and modules.

The Opulent product line, available from Mouser Electronics, features a complete line of high-power LED modules, a starboard series with Cree’s latest X-Lamp technology and Cree Chemical Compatibility Kits.



“We are very happy to begin this relationship with Mouser to cover markets worldwide,” said Russell Shaver, Opulent North America’s President. “Mouser has a reputation for its focus on rapidly introducing new products and technologies. This partnership will help both companies meet the worldwide demand for efficient LED modules that speed up time-to-market.”



“This partnership brings together Mouser’s best-in-class customer service and support with Opulent’s position at the forefront of illumination technology development, helping both companies deliver some of the most cutting-edge and efficient lighting solutions in the market,” said Jeff Newell, Senior Vice President of Products for Mouser Electronics.