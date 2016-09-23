© dana rothstein dreamstime.com

Shanhai Capital to acquire Analogix Semiconductor

Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. and Beijing Shanhai Capital Management have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which a consortium led by Shanhai Capital will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Analogix for over USD 500 million.

China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund Co., Ltd. (China IC Fund) also joined Shanhai Capital’s fund as one of the limited partners. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in late 2016.



Analogix’s high-speed, mixed-signal semiconductor integrated circuits (ICs) for high-performance display applications are used in mobile devices, virtual/augmented reality (VR/AR), and other high-performance electronic products. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and the majority of its engineering operations are located in Beijing, China.



“We are very happy to have reached this agreement, which provides significant value to our shareholders,” said Dr. Kewei Yang, Analogix Semiconductor’s chairman and CEO. “The financial support of Shanhai Capital propels our growth while maintaining the direction, organization, and determination to serve our customers. I am especially excited that we all share the same vision of building Analogix into a much broader and more capable global semiconductor leader.”



“We are pleased to establish our relationship with Analogix, a company whose technology leadership is recognized by the world’s leading OEMs, and we look forward to facilitating Analogix’s continued growth,” said Mr. Xianfeng Zhao, Chairman of Beijing Shanhai Capital Management Co, Ltd. “With the added investment, we can leverage the strength of the company’s core technology and business expertise, extend our business into adjacent high-growth markets, and build a world-leading semiconductor company. We expect an IPO in China in the near future.”