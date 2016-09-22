© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Business | September 22, 2016
Leti orders Hercules NIL System from EV Group
EV Group (EVG), and Leti, an institute of CEA Tech, has ordered a Hercules NIL track system from EV Group.
The Hercules NIL system will be installed in Leti's cleanroom facility in Grenoble, France, where it will augment the process-development and demonstration capabilities available to participants in the collaborative EVG-Leti INSPIRE program.
More than an industrial partnership to develop NIL process solutions, the INSPIRE program was launched by Leti and EVG in June 2015 to demonstrate the cost-of-ownership benefits of NIL for a wide range of application areas, such as photonics, plasmonics, lighting, photovoltaics, wafer-level optics and bio technology. Through INSPIRE, Leti and EVG are supporting the development of new applications from the feasibility-study stage to the first manufacturing steps on EVG platforms, as well as transferring integrated process solutions to their industrial partners.
"Nanoimprint lithography has shown significant potential as a low-cost, high-resolution patterning solution for emerging and growing applications outside the semiconductor industry," said Laurent Pain, patterning program manager, Leti. "The INSPIRE program launched by Leti and EVG is designed to accelerate the adoption of this promising technology in high-volume manufacturing. Installing this tool supports our goal of expanding and accelerating the scope of INSPIRE and demonstrating the benefits of this versatile, powerful nano-patterning technology."
"We are extremely pleased with the success of the INSPIRE program since Leti and EVG launched it one year ago," stated Markus Wimplinger, corporate technology development and IP director, EV Group. "To date, this program is supporting the development of NIL solutions for several customers thanks to the combined expertise and capabilities provided by both organizations. With the addition of EVG's Hercules NIL track system-which has already been installed in multiple high-volume manufacturing sites-we expect INSPIRE's success to continue to grow."
