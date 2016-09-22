© evertiq

Arrow and Novasom sign new EMEA distribution agreement

Arrow Electronics has today confirmed a new EMEA distribution agreement with Novasom Industries, an engineering company that develops advanced technology solutions for products and processes in the fields of embedded electronics.

The distribution agreement includes the company’s NOVAsom “Single Board Computer” (SBC) family of products. This consists of a compact, industrial, rugged, general purpose, flexible SBC board that combines high performance with low power consumption and innovative engineering concept.



Arrow customers will also have easy access to the NOVAsom development kit and the technical support, quick starting with a Single Board Computer designed with a SBC architecture and based upon an ARM Cortex core.



According to David Spragg, vice president semiconductor marketing and engineering, Arrow Electronics EMEA: “By adding Novasom Industries to our existing franchise portfolio, we will be able to offer our customers both SBC and COM with Display as a full custom solution.”