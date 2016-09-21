© cobham

Cobham to receive contract for pilot breathing sensor

Cobham has been notified that it will receive a US Air Force contract for the development of pilot breathing sensors.

The Aircrew Mounted Physiologic Sensing System (AMPSS 2.6 ) is a breathing sensor suite that is the foundation of a life support system aiming to predict and protect fighter pilots from the effects of unperceivable, debilitating hypoxia like symptoms before they occur.



Featuring on-board data storage, Cobham's inhalation and exhalation monitoring modules will assess the pilot's breathing to detect if sufficient oxygen is being delivered. Should a problem arise, the sensors will capture data needed to help identify root cause. AMPSS is comprised of an inhalation module, exhalation module, and data processing unit; the inhalation module is being developed through internal funding while the Air Force is funding the development of the exhalation module and pre-preproduction hardware run of eight systems.



"This contract is another example of how Cobham continues to work closely with the US Air Force to determine root cause of the perplexing hypoxia like symptoms that continue to go unresolved," said Stuart Buckley, Senior Director, Business Development and Sales. "These breathing sensors are built upon our licensed gas sensing technology and will capture the data needed to help identify and ultimately prevent these symptoms from occurring."