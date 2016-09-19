© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Osram-Sylvania and Hubbell enters patent license deal with Lighting Science

Lighting Science has signed a new perpetual patent license agreements with Osram-Sylvania Inc. and Hubbell Lighting, a division of Hubbell Incorporated.

These new license agreements cover Lighting Science’s ‘968 patent family and apply to Osram-Sylvania’s and Hubbell’s respective low profile retrofit downlight products. The ‘968 patent family embodies Lighting Science’s first-to-market technology regarding a low profile luminaire for retrofit application. This technology was first introduced in Lighting Science’s groundbreaking Glimpse flush mount retrofit downlight.



“As a leading provider of innovative lighting products, Hubbell is pleased to be able to license Lighting Science’s innovative downlight technology, which will bring significant value to our customers,” said Kevin Poyck, Group President for Hubbell Lighting.



Osram-Sylvania and Hubbell are the latest companies to join Lighting Science’s patent licensing program. Others include Cree, Cooper, Green Creative, Cordelia Lighting, USA Light and Electric, and Hyperikon. Lighting Science holds nearly 400 U.S. and foreign patents covering the fields of biologically adjusted and corrected lighting, light spectrum control, micro-electric optics, advances in roadway infrastructure, and various other lighting form factors.



"We are proud to welcome Osram-Sylvania and Hubbell to the growing list of licensees under our ‘968 patent licensing program," said Ed Bednarcik, Chief Executive Officer of Lighting Science. "Having industry leaders like Osram-Sylvania and Hubbell join our program reflects the value and importance of our ever expanding patent portfolio.”