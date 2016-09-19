© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Murata and Shizuki to establish joint venture

Murata will establish a joint venture company with Shizuki Electric Co., Inc. The new company will specialise in the development and manufacturing of high temperature film capacitors (HTFC) mainly for automotive applications.

Murata and Shizuki have started R&D and sales collaboration already some years ago, and the establishment of a joint venture is the next step to deepen the successful collaboration. By combining Murata’s expertise in materials technologies, resources and global sales network with Shizuki’s know-how in film capacitor manufacturing this joint venture enables both companies to expand their business within power electronics for the automotive market, to further develop next generation HTFCs and to offer new value to customers worldwide.



The new company owned 65% by Murata, and 35% by Shizuki, will be based in Akita, Japan. The start of the operations is estimated for the beginning of October 2016.