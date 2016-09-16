© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com

Ledtech Electronics setting up shop in China

Ledtech Electronics, a LED packaging service provider, is getting ready to complete the construction of its new production facility in China by the end of the year.

The company’s current factory in the country has been rezoned for commercial use, which made it necessary for Ledtech to relocate, according to a report in DigiTimes. The construction and move to the new facility will be completed in Q2 2017.