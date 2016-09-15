© aydindurdu dreamstime.com Components | September 15, 2016
Thinfilm to create digital identities for diamonds using NFC
Thin Film Electronics is collaborating with Sarine Technologies, who works in the manufacture and marketing of diamonds and other precious gemstones, to integrate Thinfilm's NFC SpeedTap tags in the Sarine Profile sales and consumer support system.
Sarine Profile features a collection of modules that combine to deliver tools and information to retailers and consumers alike. These include images and comprehensive details on the diamond's measurements and grading. For jewelers, Sarine Profile helps eliminate stumbling blocks in the sales process and improve conversion rates. For consumers, it tells each diamond's story in real-time, supports buying decisions with scientific accuracy, and provides digital proof of lineage and ownership.
The technology empowers jewelers and consumers to instantly and seamlessly connect to an identical digital version of the profile through the tap of a smartphone. The experience is enhanced with the Sarine custom app and supported by a cloud-based platform that enables content management, analytics, and reporting.
"In cooperating with Thinfilm, Sarine is leveraging world-leading NFC technology to advance the performance of Sarine Profile in jewelry retail settings in real time," said Uzi Levami, CEO of Sarine Technologies. "The implementation of SpeedTap tags with the Sarine Profile system enables retailers and consumers to enjoy the benefits of instant, automatic access to the powerful story of the diamond. The NFC tagging capability places Sarine Profile(TM) diamond information as close as possible to the customer and the sales presentation."
SpeedTap tags are thin, flexible labels that integrate with a product's packaging or label and can be read with the tap of an NFC-enabled smartphone. Each tag is uniquely identifiable and is virtually impossible to clone. Once tapped, the tag wirelessly communicates with the cloud, instantly delivering authentication messaging, serial numbers, and other relevant content from the brand or manufacturer.
"Our relationship with Sarine will help bring leading-edge NFC solutions to a range of stakeholders within the diamond and precious gemstone market," said Erwan Le Roy, Thinfilm's EVP Business Development and GM NFC Solutions & Smart Sensor Products. "We are very excited to partner with a global leader such as Sarine, and look forward to working closely with them to further enhance Sarine Profile and other product offerings."
