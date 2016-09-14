© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

New contract in Sweden for Data Respons

Data Respons has signed a contract of NOK 15 million (EUR 1.6 million) with a customer in Sweden within industry automation.

The contracts comprise of solutions embedded into the customers' products and systems offered in several vertical markets. The deliveries will be carried out in 2016.



"Sweden is our largest region with over 55% of the turnover in the first half of the year. We see a clearly positive trend in the market and in addition, we increase our market share, resulting in a 30% growth in the first half of the year in Sweden," says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.



"The trend with increased automation (Industry 4.0), digitising and everything connected (IoT) fit well with our R&D services and solutions. We can develop everything from sensor level to the mobile app, making us a good partner for our customers with their digital transition. We expect the high growth in Sweden to continue," Ragnvaldsen adds.