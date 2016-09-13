© renesas

Renesas acquires Intersil

Renesas is to acquire Intersil for USD 22.50 per share in cash, representing an aggregate equity value of approximately USD 3.2 billion.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies. Closing of the transaction is expected in the first half of 2017, following approval by Intersil shareholders and the relevant governmental authorities.



“Renesas is accelerating its focus of resources in automotive, industrial, infrastructure, and the rapidly growing IoT segments to aggressively grow its global business and maintain its position as a leading provider. Intersil’s extensive portfolio of analog and power devices as well as its strength in the automotive, industrial, and broad-based segments complement many of Renesas’ initiatives in these areas,” said Bunsei Kure, Representative Director, President and CEO of Renesas Electronics Corporation. “We believe that this compelling and complementary combination will bring significant synergies and cross selling opportunities as well as system solution proposition which will pave the way for Renesas to strengthen its position as a leader in the global semiconductor market while delivering value to its customers with a unique product offering.”



“Intersil has been part of the industry’s evolution for many decades, carving out key niches and developing core technology that provides tangible benefits over competing solutions,” said Necip Sayiner, President, CEO and Director of Intersil Corporation. “As we’ve embarked on the most recent transformation over the last three years, we have honed the company’s core capabilities and focused them on areas where we are uniquely positioned to solve customer system challenges. The success of that strategy and the ability to improve the quality of the business is what has brought us to this next and exciting phase. We see great potential in combining the Intersil and Renesas portfolios and gaining the scale that will provide a platform for accelerated growth.”