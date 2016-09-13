© renesas Business | September 13, 2016
Renesas acquires Intersil
Renesas is to acquire Intersil for USD 22.50 per share in cash, representing an aggregate equity value of approximately USD 3.2 billion.
The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies. Closing of the transaction is expected in the first half of 2017, following approval by Intersil shareholders and the relevant governmental authorities.
“Renesas is accelerating its focus of resources in automotive, industrial, infrastructure, and the rapidly growing IoT segments to aggressively grow its global business and maintain its position as a leading provider. Intersil’s extensive portfolio of analog and power devices as well as its strength in the automotive, industrial, and broad-based segments complement many of Renesas’ initiatives in these areas,” said Bunsei Kure, Representative Director, President and CEO of Renesas Electronics Corporation. “We believe that this compelling and complementary combination will bring significant synergies and cross selling opportunities as well as system solution proposition which will pave the way for Renesas to strengthen its position as a leader in the global semiconductor market while delivering value to its customers with a unique product offering.”
“Intersil has been part of the industry’s evolution for many decades, carving out key niches and developing core technology that provides tangible benefits over competing solutions,” said Necip Sayiner, President, CEO and Director of Intersil Corporation. “As we’ve embarked on the most recent transformation over the last three years, we have honed the company’s core capabilities and focused them on areas where we are uniquely positioned to solve customer system challenges. The success of that strategy and the ability to improve the quality of the business is what has brought us to this next and exciting phase. We see great potential in combining the Intersil and Renesas portfolios and gaining the scale that will provide a platform for accelerated growth.”
“Renesas is accelerating its focus of resources in automotive, industrial, infrastructure, and the rapidly growing IoT segments to aggressively grow its global business and maintain its position as a leading provider. Intersil’s extensive portfolio of analog and power devices as well as its strength in the automotive, industrial, and broad-based segments complement many of Renesas’ initiatives in these areas,” said Bunsei Kure, Representative Director, President and CEO of Renesas Electronics Corporation. “We believe that this compelling and complementary combination will bring significant synergies and cross selling opportunities as well as system solution proposition which will pave the way for Renesas to strengthen its position as a leader in the global semiconductor market while delivering value to its customers with a unique product offering.”
“Intersil has been part of the industry’s evolution for many decades, carving out key niches and developing core technology that provides tangible benefits over competing solutions,” said Necip Sayiner, President, CEO and Director of Intersil Corporation. “As we’ve embarked on the most recent transformation over the last three years, we have honed the company’s core capabilities and focused them on areas where we are uniquely positioned to solve customer system challenges. The success of that strategy and the ability to improve the quality of the business is what has brought us to this next and exciting phase. We see great potential in combining the Intersil and Renesas portfolios and gaining the scale that will provide a platform for accelerated growth.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments