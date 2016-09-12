© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Thinfilm progresses with expansion plans in US and China

Key progress has been made on several initiatives related Norwegian Thin Film Electronics new US facility, business expansion in China, and its Quality Management program.

It was back in May that the company announced its intent to lease a new production facility and communicated plans to relocate its current US headquarters to the new building in early 2017. The planned upgrade, which features a significantly larger manufacturing clean room, will enable Thinfilm to support its plans to scale current production and implement a high-volume roll-to-roll manufacturing line.



Thinfilm expects to gain access to the building in October, subject to approval from municipal authorities and the final agreement between the seller and the developer. The Norwegian has also signed a lease with the developer, hired an architect and general contractor, and is making preparations to begin with construction and related tenant improvements.



Thinfilm has also taken steps to expand its sales and business development operations in China. The expansion is in response to growing interest among Asia-based businesses in Thinfilm's NFC technology, particularly SpeedTap and OpenSense.