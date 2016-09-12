© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Inkron and Nagase Group to intensify their bilateral relationship

Nagase Group is expanding its relationship with Inkron Limited, by the acquisition of a minority stake in Inkron Limited.

At the same time, the companies agree on extensive global collaboration in commercialization and distribution of Inkron’s technology and products. This move is expected to accelerate Inkron’s technology and product penetration into the global electronic and semiconductor markets while providing Nagase Group with access to new siloxane based chemical solutions.



This new agreement is a progression from the Development and Manufacturing collaboration the parties started earlier this year, concentrating on the areas of OLED and on-cell touch sensor materials. The partnership builds on the strengths of Inkron’s technology in siloxane and nanoparticle based optical and electronic materials, and Nagase Group’s global reach in specialty chemical sales-and-marketing distribution network.