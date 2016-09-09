© Infineon

Infineon secures new smart wearables

Users of public transport in Taiwan now have a new range of secured iPASS-ready wearables at hand: Infineon Technologies AG provides its Boosted NFC secure element solutions for wearables performing secured transactions such as transport ticketing and micropayment.

In the recently launched K.R.T. GIRLS themed wrist straps and Garmin’s vivosmart HR fitness tracker, the proven and certified solution enables outstandingly reliable and fast contactless data transmission.



Wearers of the Garmin fitness trackers for example, will be able to ride Taiwan’s Metro Rapid Transit, Taiwan Railways, ferries, busses, taxis and public bike systems with a light tap of their wrist bands on the iPASS card readers. They can also pay at four major convenience store chains in Taiwan. Among these are 7-11 and FamilyMart covering 13'000 locations around the island at many tourist sites, gas stations and hospitals.