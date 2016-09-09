© Schaeffler

Schaeffler establishes a new manufacturing location in China

Schaeffler expands its production capacities in China. To do this, the company invests in a new manufacturing location in Xiangtan, in the Chinese province of Hunan.

Schaeffler has signed a cooperation agreement with the Hunan provincial government in Anting, where the Schaeffler Group’s Chinese headquarters are situated. This agreement includes the investment in a new production campus in Xiangtan, in the country’s Hunan province, in order to expand the company’s production capacity in the Greater China region.



The expansion of this new location is planned in stages and will begin with the construction of a manufacturing plant that will cover 20 hectares and produce automobile parts and precision bearings, with initial operation planned for the end of 2018. An additional phase of expansion will see a second plant constructed together with a logistics center and a training facility.



“Since 1995, when Schaeffler began investing in manufacturing plants and in research and development facilities in China, we have established ourselves on the Chinese market and our market share has consistently increased”, said Dr. Yilin Zhang, CEO of Schaeffler Greater China during the signing ceremony of the cooperation agreement.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Dr. Yilin Zhang, CEO of Schaeffler Greater China (second row, 4th from right) and Jianfei Zhang, vice governor of the Hunan province (second row, 4th from left) by Günther Werner, COO of Schaeffler Greater China (front right) and Sun Yinsheng, Party Secretary of the Xiangtan Economic and Technology Development Zone of Hunan Province (front left) (Photo: Schaeffler)