© wuerth

Würth founds IT company in the USA

In August, the Würth Group founded the subsidiary Wurth IT USA Inc., headquartered in Ramsey, USA.

The newly founded company specializes in SAP projects. Wurth IT USA Inc. will mainly see to rolling out all Group systems in North America. At the same time, the new team will provide IT support to all North American companies of the Würth Group.



“This new foundation in the US is of utmost importance. We strive to expand the already existing IT infrastructure and provide IT services for our companies”, Bernd Herrmann, Member of the Central Managing Board of the Würth Group, explained.



Wurth IT USA Inc. is a Würth IT company, a subsidiary of the Würth Group. Würth IT is a full-service provider attending to international projects for numerous clients within and outside the Würth Group. The company has 420 employees working at their branches in India, China, Germany and the US.