Graycliff Partners invests in A-1 Machine Manufacturing

Graycliff Partners, an independent investment firm, has invested in A-1 Machine Manufacturing Inc., a manufacturer and integrator of machined components and systems to the flat panel display equipment, semiconductor equipment and general industrial end-markets.

A-1 has its head in Santa Clara, California and with additional operations in San Jose, CA and Incheon, Korea, Athe company specialises in medium to large format machining, assembly and full system integration. The company’s products range from single components to full-scale, turn-key advanced manufacturing equipment and systems.



“A-1 has proven to be a value-added supplier to its customers. The company’s machining expertise and ability to perform complex assembly and integration make it poised to take advantage of increased demand from its served markets,” said Duke Punhong, Managing Director, Graycliff Partners. Carl Barcoma, Principal, Graycliff Partners added, “A-1’s geographic presence, with strategic locations in Silicon Valley and Asia, is a strong differentiator for the company, and one that should allow it to grow through a variety of different avenues.”



“Having partners like Graycliff and Dan Rubin join the A-1 team will enhance the company’s ability to grow and become more global. We intend to add more value to our existing customers and provide world class solutions to new customers,” said Yong Pak, Founder of A-1.



“We are extremely enthusiastic about the prospects of A-1, especially with our end markets of OLED Display and Semiconductors strengthening and growing rapidly,” said Dan Rubin, CEO of A-1. “Graycliff Partners will help A-1 further increase the development of new product and service capabilities, allowing A-1 to better serve its current customers and penetrate new customers and end-markets.”