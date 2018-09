We tore down the Jura Impressa A9

© ifixit

Jura’s new automated coffee maker comes along in a fine shell–we wanted to see if the inner life is as good as its look.



-----



Jura Impressa A9 Teardown highlights:

A hidden uncommon oval head screw tries to cloud the way inside, but equipped with the Universal Bit Kit it’s no real threat to get past this little bump.

The outer shell itself though is quite a challenge to get off. The questions is: Does this award winning design justify such a complicated opening procedure?

Once inside, the logical structure of the machine makes it easy to locate and reach the individual parts for separate replacements.

No adhesives or one-way-clips used inside the machine and we get along with just a Torx screwdriver.