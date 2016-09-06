© next biometrics Business | September 06, 2016
Next Biometrics invests in new machinery for mass production
Norwegian fingerprint sensor company, Next Biometrics, is investing USD 4 million in a high capacity coating machine for rigid and flexible fingerprint sensors and a new high precision laser cutter for volume manufacturing of flexible fingerprint sensors tools.
Both new machines are expected to be operational in the first half of 2017, for mass production of sensors. Next said the main part of the investment is related to a high capacity coating machine, which will significantly increase its total sensor coating capacity and also reduce dependency on the current single source coater installed at Taiwanese company Innolux..
Tore Etholm-Idsoe, CEO, said, "The new coater, which will allow color variations and will be used to coat both rigid and flexible fingerprint sensors, is expected to be in operation during the second quarter of 2017. In addition, this month a smaller capacity coating tool from the same supplier will be operational in Taiwan."
The CEO added that, "The investment in a high precision laser cutter, expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2017, is dedicated for volume manufacturing of flexible fingerprint sensors and is a part of the joint investments agreed upon between Next and partner Innolux, the USD 10 billion Taiwanese display manufacturer."
Back in late July, Next and TFT-LCD-panel manufacturer Innolux, jointly announced they are investing in establishing mass production capacity for Next flexible fingerprint sensor technology. Innolux and Next have worked together for many years and Next is manufacturing volumes of rigid fingerprint sensors at Innolux plants in Taiwan. With Next's recent introduction of the world´s first flexible fingerprint sensor, the companies agreed to do joint investments for mass production of the new fingerprint sensors.
