Several new design wins for FPC

Swedish fingerprint sensor company has seen its touch sensors make its way into several new Asian products.

An unnamed OEM in Japan has launched two phone models featuring FPC’s fingerprint touch sensor FPC1145, mounted on the side.



The Nubia Z11 “Black and Gold” was launched, featuring Fingerprint Cards’ fingerprint touch sensor FPC1035.



Huawei Launched its new MediaPad M3 which features FPC’s fingerprint touch sensor FPC1145.



Huawei also just released its Nova and Nova Plus which also featured fingerprint touch sensors from FPC – namely the FPC1025



Lastly, the Swedish company made its way into LG’s new X Fast with its fingerprint touch sensor FPC1035