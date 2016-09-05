AEMtec and Dutch optics specialist Anteryon collaborate

© exceet

AEMtec GmbH, a member company of international technology group exceet, and the Dutch Anteryon BV, a spin-off of Philips Electronics, have agreed to collaborate in the field of opto-electronics solutions.



AEMtec, based in Berlin, will contribute extensive knowhow and flexible production capabilities for high-quality miniaturized technologies and sophisticated opto-electronics solutions. The exceet member company maintains its own manufacturing facilities. Anteryon develops and produces optical solutions primarily for the industrial market.“Thanks to our collaboration with Anteryon, we look forward to offering our customers, the customers of Anteryon and the market generally a range of innovative opto-electronic solutions while guaranteeing maximum quality and short development times”, says Jan Trommershausen, managing director of AEMtec.“This offers our customers the chance to realize unique competitive benefits and gives us the opportunity to explore new market potentials”, adds GertJan Bloks, CEO of Anteryon.