NXP joins Semiconductor Research Corporation

NXP Semiconductors has signed an agreement to participate in multiple research initiatives with Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC), a university-research consortium for semiconductors and related technologies.

NXP has joined three specific SRC research thrusts including Trustworthy and Secure Semiconductors and Systems (T3S); Analog/Mixed-Signal Circuits, Systems and Devices (AMS-CSD); and Computer-Aided Design and Test (CADT).



“For SRC, the NXP membership continues and expands the durable relationship that we have enjoyed first with Motorola’s Semiconductor Products Sector that spun out to become Freescale Semiconductor, which late last year merged with NXP,” said Ken Hansen, President & CEO, SRC. “We’re excited to continue the relationship in these three areas that are critical to advancing semiconductor technology for the electronic devices of today and the future.”



“SRC is a vital element of our global university program, providing access to leading edge research at universities in the U.S. and around the world,” said Hans Dollee, Senior Director and Head of Technology Partnerships at NXP. “As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is pleased to join with SRC, other member companies and partner universities to drive future technological breakthroughs and educate the next generation of innovators.”