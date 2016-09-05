© 4designersart dreamstime.com

Sigma and Telechips collaborate on next-gen set-top box chips

Sigma Designs along with Telechips have entered into a collaboration agreement to jointly develop and market advanced SoC solutions for the new generation of ultra-high-definition IP streaming set-top boxes.

Based on the companies' combined strengths, the new chipset family will feature 4KTV processing with full HDR support, strong CPU and GPU performance, ultra-low operating power, and highly competitive pricing.



Telechips and Sigma see this developing market as an opportunity to combine their mutual strengths into a single product family offering an industry leading combination of performance, power, and value. Sigma, a long-time leader in the IPTV set-top box SoC market, is providing foundational technology in 4KTV video processing with full HDR support, carrier-class IP streaming with fault resiliency, and Linux middleware porting. Telechips is providing state-of-the-art SoC implementation with ultra-low power and low cost, and complete Android porting.



"This collaboration provides several advantages that will benefit all parties such as market expansion and technology enhancement etc.," said JK Lee, president & CEO of Telechips. "Our customers will gain access to state-of-the-art SoC solutions based on our combined strengths while Telechips and Sigma will be able to split the R&D costs of participating in this highly competitive market."



"Telechips has an impressive low power silicon development process," said Thinh Tran, president & CEO of Sigma Designs. "This enables Sigma to focus our engineering efforts on specific value-added IP, based on technology and expertise that we have developed in our 15 years of participating in this market. Furthermore, the products will be jointly marketed by both companies in their regions of strength, increasing our account coverage."