Phoenix Contact acquires Perle Systems

Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG, Blomberg, has concluded a contract for the acquisition of Canadian network specialist Perle Systems Limited, Toronto.

This makes Perle Systems another international subsidiary of the Phoenix Contact Group, which also expands the company's expertise in the area of industrial network technology.



Perle Systems provides products and solutions for industrial networks. Since 1976 the company has been developing and selling media converters, industrial Ethernet switches, and serial devices. The product range comprises a number of variants and allows numerous and new applications as part of the digitalization process.



The Canadian company currently has approximately 50 employees. It is the objective of Phoenix Contact to expand the new subsidiary to another competence center for industrial networking within the Group. With the acquisition of Perle Systems, Phoenix Contact has strengthened its competence as a provider of solutions for Industrie 4.0.



“Perle Systems has extensive product know-how and successfully operates a global online business. This constitutes an important reinforcement for us with regard to the digitalization of business models. Due to the incorporation of this know-how, we complement our product portfolio and furthermore gain a valuable development resource”, says Frank Stührenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix Contact.



The company Perle Systems Limited will continue its business operations under its own name.