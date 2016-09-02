© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Libre Wireless partners with Silicon Labs

Libre Wireless Technologies, Inc., an embedded Wi-Fi and wireless solutions provider, is partnering with Silicon Labs

The companies will develop and produce a range of turn-key wireless DAB/DAB+ modules and software solutions for next generation radios and audio products featuring DAB/DAB+ combined with Wi-Fi connectivity and media streaming capability.



Digital Audio Broadcast (DAB/DAB+) continues to be a strong digital broadcast technology in several regions around the world. Meanwhile, Wi-Fi audio streaming is becoming very popular for audio products and consumers are beginning to expect it across the board. By combining forces, Libre Wireless and Silicon Labs aim to deliver cost-effective DAB/DAB+ streaming solutions in turn-key embedded modules that deliver proven DAB/DAB+ performance and wireless streaming features all with the fastest time to market, lowest risk and lowest cost.



“Libre Wireless Technologies continues to lead the market with LibreSync, the most cost-effective and advanced wireless streaming technologies and module solutions,” says Hooman Kashef, Chief Executive Officer of Libre Wireless Technologies. “As we enable Wi-Fi streaming features for the mainstream products at lower cost, lower power and with the most powerful MRA technology in the world (DDMS), our alliance with Silicon Labs makes perfect sense given their leading expertise in RF IC design and their now proven and certified DAB/DAB+ solutions shipping in the market today.”



“We are delighted to collaborate with Libre Wireless Technologies in enabling the next wave of DAB/DAB+ technology for the world of consumer audio,” said Brian Mirkin, General Manager of Silicon Labs’ broadcast products. “The combination of Libre’s Wi-Fi connected solutions and Silicon Labs’ best-in-class multi-band digital radio broadcast receivers brings the digital content and CD-quality user experience of DAB/DAB+ radio into the mainstream of wireless streaming audio. We applaud Libre’s innovative approach of extending cutting-edge digital broadcast content over Wi-Fi into the connected home market.”