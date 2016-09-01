© baloncici dreamstime.com

Linde establishes new electronics R&D center in Taiwan

Technology company The Linde Group has opened their new Electronics R&D Center in Taichung, Taiwan on September 1st.

Linde has invested approximately EUR 5 million to establish a new Electronics R&D Center in Asia Pacific, which will support local customers and development partners with its analytical- and product development laboratory.



The R&D Center is part of an ongoing expansion and investment in the Asia Pacific region for Linde Electronics. Last year Linde commissioned the world’s largest on-site fluorine plant to supply SK Hynix, in addition to bringing multiple new electronics projects on-stream in Asia. This year Linde announced that they have been awarded multiple gas and chemical supply wins for a number of photovoltaic cell manufacturers in Southeast Asia.



The R&D Center will be used for improvement of product quality through advanced synthesis, purification, packaging and new applications development. In recognizing the growing need to collaborate with key regional partners, Linde will also be strengthening their local research network. As a first important step, Linde will be entering into a collaboration agreement with the Industry Technology Research Institute (ITRI) in Taiwan.



“Inventiveness and innovation are ingrained in Linde’s DNA. The official opening of the Electronics R&D Center in Taiwan provides further proof of the importance of Asia for our electronics business and our customer-centric approach to development. This latest investment in our R&D capabilities in the region sends a strong signal confirming Asia’s role as an innovation hub for Linde and our development partners,” commented Sanjiv Lamba, Member of the Executive Board of The Linde Group and Chief Operating Officer of Asia Pacific.