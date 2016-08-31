© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Suss MicroTec names new CEO

Suss MicroTec AG has appointed Dr. Franz Richter has been appointed as a new member of the management board of the company – His contract will run for a period of three years.

Dr. Richter will assume his position as new CEO on September 7, 2016.



Following his professional activities as a scientist at the Carl Zeiss Group and the Fraunhofer Institute for Laser Technology, he spent 14 years working for Suss MicroTec, the last six of them as its CEO until 2004.

After serving as President of Semiconductor Equipment Division at Unaxis (now OC Oerlikon) in Pfäffikon, Switzerland, he set up Thin Materials AG and became its CEO in 2007. The company was successfully sold to Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd.,Tokyo, in 2013.



"We are delighted that in Dr. Richter we could win a proven expert familiar with the company as well as the industry and an internationally experienced manager for the position as CEO, who stands for continuity and at the same time for innovative solutions.", says Dr. Stefan Reineck, chairman of the supervisory board of Suss MicroTec AG.



"I look forward to the exciting challenge as CEO in this high-technology company. Suss MicroTec has an enormous potential in rapidly changing markets. I am convinced that the management board and the supervisory board together will shape the successful future of the company. ", says Dr. Franz Richter.