Avnet Silica signs distribution agreement with Dialog

Avnet Silica has signed a distribution agreement with Dialog Semiconductor covering all of EMEA.

Avnet Silica will stock the complete range of Dialog’s products, including the SmartBond Bluetooth low-energy SoCs, PMICs and RapidCharge AC/DC power conversion solutions.



“By collaborating with Avnet Silica, Dialog is dramatically increasing the exposure of our innovative mixed-signal products to a much broader set of customers in EMEA,” said Dipak Raval, Director of Sales - EMEA at Dialog. “Avnet’s sales and expert technical support will enable us to capture business in fast growing and emerging markets across Europe, aligning with Dialog’s commitment to continued growth.”



“Our agreement with Dialog Semiconductor is intrinsically linked to Avnet Silica’s commitment to provide our customers with the most innovative solutions. By offering the full range of Dialog’s power management and connectivity solutions worldwide, our customers have access to a full range of IoT enabling products and services in one place, reducing time to market for low-power, differentiated products,” said Mario Orlandi, President Avnet Silica.