Skyworks appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Kris Sennesael has joined Skyworks Solutions as senior vice president and chief financial officer. Sennesael, most recently served as chief financial officer for Enphase Energy, a semiconductor-based energy solutions provider.

Prior to Enphase, Sennesael was chief financial officer at Standard Microsystems, a designer of mixed signal connectivity solutions and, previously, he held increasingly responsible financial positions at ON, AMI Semiconductor and Alcatel Microelectronics.



“We are delighted to have Kris join Skyworks as we embark on our next key growth phase driven by ubiquitous mobile connectivity and the Internet of Things,” said Liam K. Griffin, president and chief executive officer of Skyworks. “His unique combination of financial expertise, operational acumen and industry knowledge will be valuable assets as we build upon our market leadership and take Skyworks to the next level of financial outperformance.”



“I am excited to be joining Skyworks’ management team and enhancing the Company’s industry-leading financial returns,” said Sennesael. “Specifically, I look forward to driving further gross margin expansion, operational excellence and ultimately shareholder value.”



Donald Palette has been Skyworks’ chief financial officer since 2007, will serve in an advisory role for a transitional period.