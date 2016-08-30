© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Chip manufacturer orders additional process modules from Singulus Technologies

Singulus Technologies AG received an order for various processing modules for applications in the semiconductor sector in the past couple of days.

Amongst others, this includes coating machines, which are equipped with up to twelve cathodes and which achieve a vacuum of less than 10-8 Torr.



The chip manufacturer is already operating an ultra-high vacuum coating machine of the TIMARIS type made by Singulus Technologies and significantly expands its investment in this application area.