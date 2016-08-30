© begemot 30 dreamstime.com

Littelfuse completes its acquisition of a product portfolio from ON Semi

Littelfuse, Inc. has completed its acquisition of a select product portfolio from ON Semiconductor Corporation for USD 104 million.

The product portfolio includes transient voltage suppression (TVS) diodes, switching thyristors and insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBT) for automotive ignition applications. The product portfolio has annualized sales of approximately USD 55 million.



“The acquisition aligns with our strategy to expand in power semiconductor applications, as well as increase our presence in the automotive electronics market,” said Ian Highley, senior vice president and general manager, semiconductor products and chief technology officer for Littelfuse.