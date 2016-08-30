© pichetw dreamstime.com_hand pushing information button on touch screen

James Truchard to retire as CEO from National Instruments

The board of directors of NI has elected Alex Davern, age 49, to serve as CEO and President of National Instruments, effective January 1, 2017.

Davern will succeed Dr. James Truchard, age 73, who has served as the CEO of NI since the company’s founding in 1976. Dr. Truchard will remain as Chairman of the Board.



“It has always been my goal for NI to be a company built to last,” said Dr. James Truchard, CEO and co-founder. “Over the last decade, in the face of a weak industrial economy I have focused my efforts on helping to ensure that we were making the long-term strategic investments necessary to set NI up for future growth. I believe these major platform investments, in key areas like PXI modular instrumentation, RF measurements, CompactRIO, and our entire software platform, will continue providing NI with disruptive platform capabilities needed to expand our long-term market opportunity. Given our significant progress, much of which was showcased at NIWeek earlier this month, I believe NI is well-positioned for the coming decade.”



Truchard continues, “It is the right time for me to retire as CEO. I have worked with Alex Davern for more than 20 years. He is an exceptional leader and business strategist, with a demonstrated track record of success. I have complete confidence in Alex and the rest of the senior leadership team at NI to continue delivering on our consistent track record of innovation, growth and profitability.”



“As a company built to last, Dr. Truchard has built an extremely capable senior leadership team over the years, and I am honored and excited to lead NI into its next phase of growth and profitability,” said Davern. “Our differentiated platform and ecosystem coupled with our strong business model, give us the opportunity to be the preeminent company in test, measurement and control.”



Davern has served as Chief Operating Officer of NI since 2010, and Chief Financial Officer since 1997. In light of Mr. Davern’s promotion, NI will start the process of considering candidates to serve as CFO and expects to complete the process by the end of 2016.